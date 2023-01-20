Languages

Chinese cities immersed in festival atmosphere as Lunar New Year nears

(People's Daily Online) 14:18, January 20, 2023
Chinese cities immersed in festival atmosphere as Lunar New Year nears
Photo taken on Jan. 17, 2023 shows beautifully decorated trees along Shenlu Street in Beijing, China. To create a festive atmosphere for the 2023 Chinese Lunar New Year, Beijing has adorned various parts of the city with more than 220,000 Spring Festival decorations, including lanterns and decorative lights, wrapped trees with about 1.3 million meters of string lights, and put up more than 200 outdoor advertising facilities. (People's Daily Online/Weng Qiyu)

As the 2023 Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, draws near, people across China are celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit in various ways.


