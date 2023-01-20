Home>>
Chinese cities immersed in festival atmosphere as Lunar New Year nears
(People's Daily Online) 14:18, January 20, 2023
As the 2023 Chinese Lunar New Year, or the Spring Festival, draws near, people across China are celebrating the arrival of the Year of the Rabbit in various ways.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
