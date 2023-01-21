China's Harbin sees 1.6 mln passenger trips during Spring Festival travel rush

Xinhua) 13:26, January 21, 2023

Passengers are seen inside the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2023. Up to Jan. 18, a total of 1.612 million passenger trips have been made by the China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. during this year's Spring Festival travel rush, up 68.8 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

