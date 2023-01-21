China's Harbin sees 1.6 mln passenger trips during Spring Festival travel rush
Passengers are seen inside the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2023. Up to Jan. 18, a total of 1.612 million passenger trips have been made by the China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. during this year's Spring Festival travel rush, up 68.8 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Passengers walk inside the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2023. Up to Jan. 18, a total of 1.612 million passenger trips have been made by the China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. during this year's Spring Festival travel rush, up 68.8 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Passengers are seen in the waiting hall of the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2023. Up to Jan. 18, a total of 1.612 million passenger trips have been made by the China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. during this year's Spring Festival travel rush, up 68.8 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Passengers line up before checking in at the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2023. Up to Jan. 18, a total of 1.612 million passenger trips have been made by the China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. during this year's Spring Festival travel rush, up 68.8 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Passengers walk on a platform inside the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2023. Up to Jan. 18, a total of 1.612 million passenger trips have been made by the China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. during this year's Spring Festival travel rush, up 68.8 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Passengers walk inside the Harbin Railway Station in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 20, 2023. Up to Jan. 18, a total of 1.612 million passenger trips have been made by the China Railway Harbin Bureau Group Co., Ltd. during this year's Spring Festival travel rush, up 68.8 percent year on year. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
Photos
Related Stories
- Festive celebrations of Chinese Lunar New Year in Tangshan, N China
- Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese, urging solid work to create better future
- Foreign students write Chinese character “Fu” for upcoming Spring Festival
- Night view of Tangcheng scenic spot in central China
- Chinese cities immersed in festival atmosphere as Lunar New Year nears
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.