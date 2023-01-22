In pics: People on duty on the eve of the Spring Festival

Xinhua) 09:41, January 22, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Jan. 21, 2023 shows sanitation workers collecting floating objects on a river in Shuangjiang Township of Tongdao Dong Autonomous County, central China's Hunan Province.

People from various sectors stick to their posts on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Su Yongzhu/Xinhua)

A worker works at a chemical fiber company in Huzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Jan. 21, 2023.

People from various sectors stick to their posts on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by He Weiwei/Xinhua)

Firefighters arrange fire-fighting equipment at a fire station of Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 21, 2023.

People from various sectors stick to their posts on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

Bullet train drivers prepare to work in Luoyang, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 21, 2023.

People from various sectors stick to their posts on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Zhang Yixi/Xinhua)

Medical workers prepare an operation at the Maternity &Child Care Center of Boai County in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, Jan. 21, 2023.

People from various sectors stick to their posts on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22. (Photo by Cheng Quan/Xinhua)

Technicians inspect a transformer substation in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Jan. 21, 2023.

People from various sectors stick to their posts on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A staff member guides a passenger at Shanghai Hongqiao Railway Station in east China's Shanghai, Jan. 21, 2023.

People from various sectors stick to their posts on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Wang Xiang)

A technician checks the heating equipment at a heating station of Beijing Jiaotong University in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023.

People from various sectors stick to their posts on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A staff member prepares dishes for students at a canteen of Beijing Jiaotong University in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023.

People from various sectors stick to their posts on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

A technician checks the condition of a bullet train at a maintenance base in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan. 21, 2023.

People from various sectors stick to their posts on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

Police officers are on duty at Yichang East Railway Station in Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 21, 2023.

People from various sectors stick to their posts on the eve of the Chinese Lunar New Year, or Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

A staff member checks on the in-wall oxygen supply appliance through hearing at the emergency room of Peking University First Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital stick to their posts on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve or "Chuxi" in Chinese. "Chuxi", which falls on Jan. 21 this year, is one of the most important days for family reunion in China. (Xinhua/Li He)

Nursing personnel change clothes for a patient with severe illness at the intensive care unit of Peking University First Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital stick to their posts on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve or "Chuxi" in Chinese. "Chuxi", which falls on Jan. 21 this year, is one of the most important days for family reunion in China. (Xinhua/Li He)

Nurses prepare a patient for hemodialysis treatment at the intensive care unit of Peking University First Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital stick to their posts on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve or "Chuxi" in Chinese. "Chuxi", which falls on Jan. 21 this year, is one of the most important days for family reunion in China. (Xinhua/Li He)

A nursing worker takes care of a patient at the emergency room of Peking University First Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital stick to their posts on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve or "Chuxi" in Chinese. "Chuxi", which falls on Jan. 21 this year, is one of the most important days for family reunion in China. (Xinhua/Li He)

Nurse Wu Fan (1st R) helps family members of an aged patient checking on the patient through a video call at the intensive care unit of Peking University First Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital stick to their posts on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve or "Chuxi" in Chinese. "Chuxi", which falls on Jan. 21 this year, is one of the most important days for family reunion in China. (Xinhua/Li He)

Nurse Chen Rukun takes care of an aged patient with severe illness at the intensive care unit of Peking University First Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital stick to their posts on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve or "Chuxi" in Chinese. "Chuxi", which falls on Jan. 21 this year, is one of the most important days for family reunion in China. (Xinhua/Li He)

Li Xiaojing, deputy director of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital, checks on a patient with severe illness at the hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital stick to their posts on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve or "Chuxi" in Chinese. "Chuxi", which falls on Jan. 21 this year, is one of the most important days for family reunion in China. (Xinhua/Li He)

Medical staff of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital are busy working at the hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital stick to their posts on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve or "Chuxi" in Chinese. "Chuxi", which falls on Jan. 21 this year, is one of the most important days for family reunion in China. (Xinhua/Li He)

Doctors discuss on patients' conditions at the intensive care unit of Peking University First Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital stick to their posts on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve or "Chuxi" in Chinese. "Chuxi", which falls on Jan. 21 this year, is one of the most important days for family reunion in China. (Xinhua/Li He)

Chen Xiaolan, chief resident doctor of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital, checks on medical history of patients on a computer at the hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital stick to their posts on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve or "Chuxi" in Chinese. "Chuxi", which falls on Jan. 21 this year, is one of the most important days for family reunion in China. (Xinhua/Li He)

A bouquet sent from Peking University Health Science Center is seen at the meeting room of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital stick to their posts on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve or "Chuxi" in Chinese. "Chuxi", which falls on Jan. 21 this year, is one of the most important days for family reunion in China. (Xinhua/Li He)

Nurses conduct sputum suction for an aged patient with severe illness at the emergency room of Peking University First Hospital in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 21, 2023. Medical staff of the emergency department in Peking University First Hospital stick to their posts on Chinese Lunar New Year's Eve or "Chuxi" in Chinese. "Chuxi", which falls on Jan. 21 this year, is one of the most important days for family reunion in China. (Xinhua/Li He)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)