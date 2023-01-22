Rabbit cafe gains popularity in Shenyang, Liaoning
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows pet rabbits at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows pet rabbits at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
A cafe attendant holds a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 20, 2023. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows a pet rabbit eating a cookie made of grass at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows pet rabbits at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
A cafe attendant holds a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 20, 2023. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows several one-month-old pet rabbits at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows two one-month-old pet rabbits at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)
Photos
Related Stories
- Buildings lit up in red for Chinese Lunar New Year in New York
- Gala night heralds Chinese Lunar New Year in Ghana
- Macao SAR chief executive vows to focus on economic recovery, diversification in Year of Rabbit
- New photos from China's lunar rover released with New Year blessings
- Chinese astronauts send Spring Festival greetings from space station
- In pics: People on duty on the eve of the Spring Festival
- With COVID preparedness, China poised for safe, sound Spring Festival holiday
- A happy holiday feast for Chinese amid global inflation woes -- how?
- Year of the Rabbit: Three faces of the Chinese rabbit you may not know
- Xi extends Spring Festival greetings to all Chinese, urging solid work to create better future
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.