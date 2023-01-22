Rabbit cafe gains popularity in Shenyang, Liaoning

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows pet rabbits at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows pet rabbits at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A cafe attendant holds a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 20, 2023. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows a pet rabbit eating a cookie made of grass at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows pet rabbits at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

A cafe attendant holds a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, Jan. 20, 2023. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows a pet rabbit at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows several one-month-old pet rabbits at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

This photo taken on Jan. 20, 2023 shows two one-month-old pet rabbits at a rabbit cafe in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province. As the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year of the Rabbit approaches, a rabbit cafe in Shenyang has gained popularity among local residents. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

