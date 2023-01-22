People visit lantern festival at ancient city wall in Xi'an, Shaanxi
People visit a lantern festival ahead of the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year at the ancient city wall in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 20, 2023. This year's Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 22. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
