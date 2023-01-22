Malaysian PM hails Chinese community for Lunar New Year with message of unity
KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim greeted the country's Chinese community ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations with a message of unity.
Anwar said Malaysia will work to empower its people while bringing them together.
"As a free and mature country, it is time for the people of all races to be empowered in our beloved Malaysia. In that regard, let us all celebrate together the festival that is important to the Chinese community," he said in a video message.
"Gong Xi Fa Cai. Happy New Year. Xin Nian Hao," he added.
Ethnic Chinese form the second largest ethnic group after the Malay majority, constituting over 22 percent of the Malaysian population and are an integral part of the country.
The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Sunday this year.
Photos
Related Stories
- Lunar New Year celebration kicks off at Disney California Adventure Park
- Chinese New Year global gala night staged online in New Zealand
- Rabbit cafe gains popularity in Shenyang, Liaoning
- Buildings lit up in red for Chinese Lunar New Year in New York
- Gala night heralds Chinese Lunar New Year in Ghana
- Macao SAR chief executive vows to focus on economic recovery, diversification in Year of Rabbit
- New photos from China's lunar rover released with New Year blessings
- Chinese astronauts send Spring Festival greetings from space station
- In pics: People on duty on the eve of the Spring Festival
- With COVID preparedness, China poised for safe, sound Spring Festival holiday
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.