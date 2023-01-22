Malaysian PM hails Chinese community for Lunar New Year with message of unity

Xinhua) 10:52, January 22, 2023

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim greeted the country's Chinese community ahead of the Lunar New Year celebrations with a message of unity.

Anwar said Malaysia will work to empower its people while bringing them together.

"As a free and mature country, it is time for the people of all races to be empowered in our beloved Malaysia. In that regard, let us all celebrate together the festival that is important to the Chinese community," he said in a video message.

"Gong Xi Fa Cai. Happy New Year. Xin Nian Hao," he added.

Ethnic Chinese form the second largest ethnic group after the Malay majority, constituting over 22 percent of the Malaysian population and are an integral part of the country.

The Chinese New Year, or the Spring Festival, falls on Sunday this year.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)