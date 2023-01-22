Home>>
Event celebrating Chinese New Year held at Kwan In Tang temple in Indonesia
(Xinhua) 13:41, January 22, 2023
A lion dance performer takes part in an event celebrating the Chinese New Year at Kwan In Tang temple in Pondok Cabe, South Tangerang, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
People watch a lion dance performance in celebration of the Chinese New Year at Kwan In Tang temple in Pondok Cabe, South Tangerang, Indonesia, Jan. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)
(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Liang Jun)
Photos
