6.2-magnitude earthquake jolts western Indonesia, no potential for tsunami
(Xinhua) 15:31, December 06, 2022
JAKARTA, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- A 6.2-magnitude earthquake rocked Indonesia's western province of East Java on Tuesday, but did not cause a tsunami, the meteorological, climatological and geophysical agency said.
The earthquake occurred at 1:07 p.m. Jakarta time (0607 GMT) with the epicenter situated 284 km southwest of Jember Regency and at a depth of 10 km under the seabed, the agency said.
The tremors of the quake did not have the potential to trigger giant waves, it said.
