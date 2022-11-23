Death toll of Indonesia's quake rises to 268

Xinhua) 16:02, November 23, 2022

Local residents are pictured near damaged houses after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake at Mangunkerta village in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

The death toll of Monday's earthquake in west Indonesia has jumped to 268 and 151 others are still missing, a local official said on Tuesday.

Rescuers dismantle the rubble of damaged houses to evacuate survivors after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake at Mangunkerta village in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Local residents live in tents beside their damaged houses after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake at Mangunkerta village in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

Rescuers dismantle the rubble of damaged houses to evacuate survivors after a 5.6-magnitude earthquake at Mangunkerta village in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia, Nov. 23, 2022. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

