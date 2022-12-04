In pics: Muarajambi Temple Complex in Jambi, Indonesia

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2022 shows ruins of Kedaton Temple in Muarajambi Temple Complex in Maro Sebo, Jambi, Indonesia.

Muarajambi Temple Complex is a complex of several temples located in Maro Sebo, in the province of Jambi. In this area of about 3,000 hectares, there are around 11 Buddhist temples and about 80 mounds of earth which are thought to also have ancient building structures inside. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2022 shows ruins of Kedaton Temple in Muarajambi Temple Complex in Maro Sebo, Jambi, Indonesia.

This photo taken on Dec. 1, 2022 shows ruins of Koto Mahligai Temple in Muarajambi Temple Complex in Maro Sebo, Jambi, Indonesia.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 1, 2022 shows ruins of Koto Mahligai Temple in Muarajambi Temple Complex in Maro Sebo, Jambi, Indonesia.

