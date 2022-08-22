China begins shipment of high-speed trains to Indonesia

Xinhua) 08:27, August 22, 2022

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a high-speed electric passenger train, customized for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, being loaded on a vessel in Qingdao Port of east China's Shandong province. A set of passenger trains and a inspection train will be transported to Indonesia, marking important progress in the construction of the railway, a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative. (Photo by Jiang Chao/Xinhua)

QINGDAO, Aug. 21 (Xinhua) -- A high-speed electric passenger train and an inspection train, customized for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway in Indonesia, left the port of Qingdao in east China's Shandong Province on Sunday.

The trains were designed and manufactured by CRRC Qingdao Sifang Co., Ltd. for the landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative.

The first trains will arrive in Jakarta by the end of August, and the delivery of the remainder will be completed in batches by the beginning of 2023, according to the company.

Relying on the advanced technology of the Fuxing bullet train, the trains have a maximum operating speed of 350 kilometers per hour and were designed and manufactured according to Chinese standards, and adapted to the local operational environment and line conditions in Indonesia, as well as to the local culture.

With a total length of 142 kilometers, the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway connects Jakarta, the Indonesian capital, and Bandung, a famous tourist city in Indonesia.

Photo taken on Aug. 18, 2022 shows a high-speed electric passenger train, customized for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, being loaded on a vessel in Qingdao Port of east China's Shandong province. A set of passenger trains and a inspection train will be transported to Indonesia, marking important progress in the construction of the railway, a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative. (Photo by Jiang Chao/Xinhua)

Photo taken on Aug. 5, 2022 shows a high-speed electric passenger train, customized for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province. A set of passenger trains and a inspection train will be transported to Indonesia, marking important progress in the construction of the railway, a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 5, 2022 shows a set of high-speed passenger train, customized for the Jakarta-Bandung high-speed railway, during a trial run in Qingdao, east China's Shandong province. A set of passenger trains and a inspection train will be transported to Indonesia, marking important progress in the construction of the railway, a landmark project under the Belt and Road Initiative. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)

