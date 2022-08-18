We Are China

77th Independence Day celebrated in Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:25, August 18, 2022

Indonesian Air Force's aircrafts fly in formation over National Monument during the 77th Independence Day celebration in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

People participate in the 77th Independence Day celebration in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Indonesian Air Force's aircrafts hanging the national flag of Indonesia fly in formation over National Monument during the 77th Independence Day celebration in Jakarta, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Zulkarnain)

Children participate in a balloon piercing game during the 77th Independence Day celebration in South Tangerang, Banten Province, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Agung Kuncahya B.)

Children participate in a slippery pole climbing game to celebrate the 77th Independence Day at Rabak village, Bogor district of West Java province, Indonesia, Aug. 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Veri Sanovri)

