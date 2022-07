We Are China

Farmers work in paddy field in Yogyakarta, Indonesia

Xinhua) 09:17, July 27, 2022

Farmers work in a paddy field near Mount Merapi at Cangkringan Village in Sleman district, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

A farmer works in a paddy field near Mount Merapi at Cangkringan Village in Sleman district, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

A farmer separates rice from straws in a paddy field near Mount Merapi at Cangkringan Village in Sleman district, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

Farmers ride a motorbike carrying harvested rice near Mount Merapi at Cangkringan Village in Sleman district, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, July 26, 2022. (Photo by Agung Supriyanto/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)