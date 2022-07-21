Home>>
Indonesian president to visit China
(Xinhua) 15:57, July 21, 2022
BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia will visit China from July 25 to 26, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday.
