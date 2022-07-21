Languages

Archive

Thursday, July 21, 2022

Home>>

Indonesian president to visit China

(Xinhua) 15:57, July 21, 2022

BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, President Joko Widodo of the Republic of Indonesia will visit China from July 25 to 26, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying announced Thursday. 

(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories