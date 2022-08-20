Interview: Belt and Road Initiative a "pushing force" for China-Africa cooperation -- Egyptian expert

Xinhua) 14:10, August 20, 2022

CAIRO, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative constitutes a "pushing force" for cooperation between China and African countries as it contributes to the development of Africa, an Egyptian political analyst has said.

"There is a common feeling among African countries that China is a reliable partner, and there is a great trust and credibility in China-Africa cooperation," Ezzat Saad, director of the Egyptian Council for Foreign Affairs, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Deeming most of the African Union member states, including Egypt, partners of the Belt and Road Initiative, Saad said, the initiative has brought many benefits to the African continent, including improving infrastructure in African countries.

"And there are large Chinese investments in Africa in the areas of transportation, manufacturing, environment, human development and health," he added.

Unlike the support provided by some Western countries that are often limited to development aid under certain conditions, there is "a great diversity in Chinese support for Africa," Saad said.

There are no conditions attached, he said, and the support is mainly aimed at combating poverty and achieving comprehensive development for African countries.

"China has made great efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Egypt by providing vaccines for free and even agreeing to manufacture them inside Egypt. China has a great record in supporting public health in African countries too," Saad said.

As for the plans for comprehensive development in many African countries, China has also provided great support, he added.

Saad believed that the initiative includes all possible aspects of healthy relations between its parties, and it deals with aspects including economic cooperation, infrastructure, transport, trade exchanges, digital revolution, industry, cultural support and exchanges.

"Therefore, the initiative is comprehensive and is based on equality between the parties, which gives the confidence to African countries to join it," the expert affirmed.

Saad spoke highly of China's proposal to build a community with a shared future for mankind, and to achieve common and win-win development.

"These points are very important, and they formulate the general framework of Africa-China relations," he said, noting the political and economic principles adopted by China in general are similar to those upheld by African countries.

"Therefore, cooperation with China is always welcomed and reliable," said the expert, who was a former foreign minister assistant for Asian Affairs and who visited China several times between 2004 and 2019.

He said the development in China is "impressive and wonderful."

"China has achieved a miracle by all standards, not only in terms of economic and infrastructure development but also in social development," he noted.

The former diplomat said that China's development experience is an inspiring experience for the vast majority of African countries.

