Listen to the voice of Belt and Road from foreign media

(People's Daily App) 11:09, August 12, 2022

The 2022 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road was held in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province on Tuesday.

Themed by "Embrace Global Development Initiative and Deeper Connectivity", the forum is hosted by People's Daily, Shaanxi Provincial Committee of the CPC and the People's Government of Shaanxi Province. More than 120 Chinese and foreign media representatives from more than 40 countries and organizations "met" together to have discussions on topics such as the media's responsibility to promote global development and development holding the key to delivering better lives to people worldwide.

The participants highly praised the 2022 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road and frequently applauded the Belt and Road Initiative. What did the foreign media representatives say? Follow us to find out.

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liang Jun)