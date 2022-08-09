Belt and Road media forum held in Xi'an

People's Daily) 14:32, August 09, 2022

The 2022 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road was held Tuesday in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo provided to People's Daily)

Xi'an (People's Daily) -The 2022 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road was held Tuesday in Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province.

In 2013, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed the Belt and Road Initiative. Over the next 9 years, the initiative has transformed from vision to reality and become the world's largest international cooperation platform.

The People's Daily, the Shaanxi provincial Party committee and the Shaanxi provincial government hosted the forum with the theme "Embrace Global Development Initiative and Deeper Connectivity."

More than 120 Chinese and foreign media representatives from more than 40 countries and organizations participated in the forum live, on video and through written speeches. Also attending the forum were central government officials, Chinese experts and Belt and Road Initiative company bosses.

Scheduled for Tuesday afternoon were two sub-forums: Belt and Road Regional Cooperation, and Media Dialogue on Global Development Initiative.

Through arrangements by forum organizers, four groups of Chinese and foreign reporters traveled in Shaanxi Province over eight days from August 1 to report on the province's high-quality development.

The Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road has been held six times since 2014 as a platform for media dialogue and pragmatic cooperation between countries.

(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)