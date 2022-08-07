Biden's PGII initiative aims to undermine BRI: report

Xinhua) 11:27, August 07, 2022

NEW YORK, Aug. 6 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. launch of the Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment (PGII) at the recent G7 summit reflects the Joe Biden administration's relentless attempt to undermine the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative, said a recent report published by the personal website Scheerpost.

Although Biden did not explicitly mention it, the media widely believed that this is the West's move targeting the Belt and Road Initiative, said Scheerpost, which is run by Robert Scheer, a journalist with nearly 60 years of journalistic experience.

This is not the first time Biden made such an attempt, said the report. "A year ago at the G7 summit, Biden announced a much larger 'Build Back Better World' partnership, which planned to mobilize more than 40 trillion dollars."

"However, only a pitiful 6 million dollars has been delivered so far," it said. "Now, Biden is making a comeback with old wine in new bottles."

As the West has already gone back on its word, "until the details of implementation emerge, there will be questions of credibility," added the report.

