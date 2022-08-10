Senior CPC official stresses enhanced media contribution to Belt and Road construction
Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, addresses the 2022 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road via video, Aug. 9, 2022. The forum, held in the city of Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, was attended by more than 120 media representatives from over 40 countries and international organizations. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)
BEIJING, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Tuesday called for enhanced media cooperation to advance high-quality joint Belt and Road construction.
Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks while addressing the 2022 Media Cooperation Forum on Belt and Road via video.
Noting that the Belt and Road Initiative has seen progress in the cooperation among relevant countries in numerous fields, Huang said it has become a widely valued international public good and platform for international cooperation.
Huang emphasized that the media play an indispensable role in disseminating information, fostering mutual trust, and building consensus, urging their participation, actions, communication and cooperation in the joint building of the Belt and Road.
The forum, held in the city of Xi'an in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, was attended by more than 120 media representatives from over 40 countries and international organizations.
