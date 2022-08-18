Home>>
5.7-magnitude earthquake hits central Indonesia
(Xinhua) 16:26, August 18, 2022
JAKARTA, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- A 5.7-magnitude earthquake rocked North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia on Thursday, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.
The quake struck at 2:46 p.m. Jakarta time (0746 GMT), with the epicenter at 47 km southeast of Bloaang Mongondow Selatan (South Bolaang Mongondow) district and the depth of 155 km under the seabed, the agency said.
The tremors did not potentially trigger a tsunami.
(Web editor: Wu Chaolan, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- 5.3-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued
- 77th Independence Day celebrated in Indonesia
- 5.9-magnitude quake jolts China's Qinghai, no casualties reported
- 4 killed, 60 injured in 7-magnitude earthquake in northern Philippines
- Farmers work in paddy field in Yogyakarta, Indonesia
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.