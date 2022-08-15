Home>>
5.9-magnitude quake jolts China's Qinghai, no casualties reported
(Xinhua) 08:49, August 15, 2022
BEIJING/XINING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- A 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted Zadoi County, Yushu Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in northwest China's Qinghai Province at 4:20 p.m. Beijing Time on Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 33.14 degrees north latitude and 92.85 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.
There is no township within 20 km of the epicenter, and the Yumqog Township is located within 50 km of the epicenter.
So far, there has not been any report of casualties or property damage in the region, according to the county's publicity department.
