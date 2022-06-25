Home>>
5.6-magnitude quake hits southern Iran
(Xinhua) 14:52, June 25, 2022
TEHRAN, June 25 (Xinhua) -- A 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck the areas near the port of Charak in Iran's southern Hormozgan province on Saturday, state TV reported.
The epicenter of the earthquake, which took place at 08:07 a.m. local time (0337 GMT), was at a depth of 22 km and located 23 km from Charak port and 25 km from Kish Island, said the report.
There has been no immediate report of casualties or damage so far.
