Languages

Archive

Thursday, June 02, 2022

Home>>

Teacher protects young students amid quake

(People's Daily App) 15:23, June 02, 2022

When an earthquake struck Mianyang, Sichuan Province, on Wednesday, a teacher's quick thinking was recorded by a surveillance camera. The teacher makes sure that each child is safe.

(Produced by Pan Yuan and Dong Feng)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories