Teacher protects young students amid quake
(People's Daily App) 15:23, June 02, 2022
When an earthquake struck Mianyang, Sichuan Province, on Wednesday, a teacher's quick thinking was recorded by a surveillance camera. The teacher makes sure that each child is safe.
