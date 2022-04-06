5.4-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture: JMA

Xinhua) 08:57, April 06, 2022

TOKYO, April 6 (Xinhua) -- An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on early Wednesday struck off Japan's Fukushima Prefecture, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).

The temblor occurred at a latitude of 37.8 north and a longitude of 141.6 east and at depth of 50 km.

The quake logged four in some parts of Fukushima prefecture on the Japanese seismic intensity scale which peaks at seven.

So far no tsunami warning has been issued.

