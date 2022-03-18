Aftermath of earthquake in Japan

Photo taken on March 18, 2022 shows an inclined utility pole after an earthquake in Shiroishi City of Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, Part of the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train service was suspended Thursday morning after the earthquake derailed a train between Fukushima Station and Shiroishizao Station, but all 78 passengers and crew members aboard were not injured, according to East Japan Railway Company. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Photo taken on March 18, 2022 shows a damaged building after an earthquake in Shiroishi City of Miyagi Prefecture, Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

A derailed Shinkansen bullet train is pictured after an earthquake in Shiroishi City of Miyagi Prefecture, Japan, March 18, 2022. Part of the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train service was suspended Thursday morning after the earthquake derailed a train between Fukushima Station and Shiroishizao Station, but all 78 passengers and crew members aboard were not injured, according to East Japan Railway Company. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

Photo taken on March 18, 2022 shows a damaged building after an earthquake in Shiroishi City of Miyagi Prefecture, Japan. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaoyu)

