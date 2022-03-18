Victories of anti-fascist war should be respected, upheld: Chinese spokesperson

Xinhua, March 18, 2022

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Thursday that the victorious outcomes of the World Anti-Fascist War should be earnestly respected and upheld, and urged Japan to remain committed to peaceful development.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a regular press briefing in response to recent comments by Japanese prime minister regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, including remarks about revising its National Security Strategy to comprehensively strengthen Japan's defense capability.

On the Ukraine issue, Zhao said that China has been making positive efforts to de-escalate the situation, and is committed to promoting peace talks and proposing its initiative to resolve the current crisis.

"Our position is objective, fair, constructive and beyond reproach," the spokesperson said.

Due to the militarist aggression in Japan's modern history, its moves in the military and security fields have always been followed closely by its Asian neighbors and the international community, he said.

"We have noted that some political forces in Japan have been using the Ukraine issue recently as a pretext to deliberately play up external threats and fish for stronger military forces and capability," Zhao said.

The victorious outcomes of the World Anti-Fascist War should be earnestly respected and upheld, Zhao said, adding that the Japanese side should deeply reflect on history, draw lessons from the past, respect the security concerns of its Asian neighbors, remain committed to peaceful development, and do more things that benefit regional peace and stability.

