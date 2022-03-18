We Are China

In pics: Ukrainians at Warsaw Central Railway Station

Xinhua) 08:27, March 18, 2022

Volunteers register information for the Ukrainians at Warsaw Central Railway Station in Warsaw, Poland, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)

People walk out of a makeshift dining hall for the Ukrainians at Warsaw Central Railway Station in Warsaw, Poland, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)

Two Ukrainian women look at their train tickets at Warsaw Central Railway Station in Warsaw, Poland, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)