In pics: Ukrainians at Warsaw Central Railway Station
(Xinhua) 08:27, March 18, 2022
Volunteers register information for the Ukrainians at Warsaw Central Railway Station in Warsaw, Poland, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)
People walk out of a makeshift dining hall for the Ukrainians at Warsaw Central Railway Station in Warsaw, Poland, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)
Two Ukrainian women look at their train tickets at Warsaw Central Railway Station in Warsaw, Poland, March 17, 2022. (Xinhua/Ren Ke)
