Turkish experts call for transparency for activities in biological labs in Ukraine

Xinhua) 10:50, March 17, 2022

ISTANBUL, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The United States should be as transparent as possible about the existence of its biological laboratories in Ukraine and reveal details before dragging the world into a dangerous process, two Turkish experts have told Xinhua.

"At this point, all humanity needs transparency, not only the people on the battlefield but also the entire world," Abdullah Agar, a security expert and academic at the Istanbul-based Bahcesehir University, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.

Korkut Ulucan, a specialist in medical biology and genetics, said such laboratories must be accessible to international scientific committees, and their activities need to be audited by multiple independent organizations.

"To prevent a leak, these laboratories should be gradually evacuated with utmost care, under high-level security conditions and the supervision of a committee of scientists, and they must be inactivated," Ulucan told Xinhua.

Ulucan, also an academic at the Istanbul-based Marmara University and lecturer at the Uskudar University, warned that a possible spill and the "uncontrolled emergence of secret activities" could lead to massive destruction.

