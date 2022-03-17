Turkish experts call for transparency for activities in biological labs in Ukraine
ISTANBUL, March 17 (Xinhua) -- The United States should be as transparent as possible about the existence of its biological laboratories in Ukraine and reveal details before dragging the world into a dangerous process, two Turkish experts have told Xinhua.
"At this point, all humanity needs transparency, not only the people on the battlefield but also the entire world," Abdullah Agar, a security expert and academic at the Istanbul-based Bahcesehir University, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.
Korkut Ulucan, a specialist in medical biology and genetics, said such laboratories must be accessible to international scientific committees, and their activities need to be audited by multiple independent organizations.
"To prevent a leak, these laboratories should be gradually evacuated with utmost care, under high-level security conditions and the supervision of a committee of scientists, and they must be inactivated," Ulucan told Xinhua.
Ulucan, also an academic at the Istanbul-based Marmara University and lecturer at the Uskudar University, warned that a possible spill and the "uncontrolled emergence of secret activities" could lead to massive destruction.
