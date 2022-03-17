Mainland denounces DPP authority exploiting Ukraine situation

Xinhua) 09:00, March 17, 2022

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- A mainland spokesperson on Wednesday slammed Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority for taking advantage of the Ukraine situation to deliberately raise the rhetoric of cross-Strait confrontation and "Taiwan independence."

Such actions by the DPP authority have exposed its cowardly nature and completely ripped off its hypocritical mask of "no provocation," said Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the State Council Taiwan Affairs Office, at a press conference.

The Taiwan question differs from the Ukraine issue essentially, Zhu said, noting that the most fundamental difference is that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory and the Taiwan question is entirely China's internal affairs which brooks no external interference.

"The DPP authority has made a complete miscalculation in looking for U.S. support for its independence agenda and attempting to split the country via relying on external forces," Zhu said.

She noted that the future of Taiwan and the security and interests of Taiwan compatriots depend on the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and national reunification, rather than on the empty promises of external forces.

"We are willing to create broad space for peaceful reunification, but will never leave any room for 'Taiwan independence' separatist activities of any form," Zhu said, adding that the historical trend toward a stronger China, national rejuvenation and reunification cannot be stopped.

The spokesperson called on compatriots on the island to refuse to be blinded or deceived by the DPP authority and make a clean break with the "Taiwan independence" forces.

