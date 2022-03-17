Ukrainian, Russian presidents may hold talks in coming days: Ukrainian presidential advisor

Xinhua) 08:30, March 17, 2022

Xinhua file photos of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

KIEV, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky may hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the coming days, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported on Wednesday, citing Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak.

"Obviously, the only way to end this war is direct talks between the two presidents, and this is what we are working on in the current talks," Podolyak, also a member of the Ukrainian delegation to the peace talks with Russia, was quoted as saying.

Work is underway to prepare the documents that could be signed during the meeting of the two leaders, the official said.

The Ukrainian side has high hopes that ceasefire will be achieved in the near future, he added.

The fourth round of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations started on Monday via video link and continued into Wednesday.

