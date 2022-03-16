Local residents' life in Donetsk amid Russia-Ukraine conflict
Local residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
Local residents carry their stuff outside a damaged building in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
Local residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
A local resident carries received bread in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
Local residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
Local residents are seen outside a damaged building in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
A local resident sits near a damaged building in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)
Photos
