Local residents' life in Donetsk amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Xinhua) 17:00, March 16, 2022

Local residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Local residents carry their stuff outside a damaged building in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Local residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

A local resident carries received bread in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Local residents queue up to receive humanitarian aid in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Local residents are seen outside a damaged building in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

A local resident sits near a damaged building in Volnovakha of Donetsk, March 15, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

