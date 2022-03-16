Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian negotiator says to continue peace talks

Xinhua) 09:55, March 16, 2022

BEIJING, March 16 (Xinhua) -- The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues on Wednesday as relevant parties are working to broker a peaceful solution. Following are the latest developments of the situation:

Ukraine and Russia will continue their peace talks on Wednesday, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, also a member of the delegation, said Tuesday.

"We'll continue tomorrow. A very difficult and viscous negotiation process. There are fundamental contradictions. But there is certainly room for compromise," Podolyak tweeted.

The work in subgroups will continue during the break, he added.

- - - -

Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the Ukrainian situation during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

The leaders exchanged views on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and measures to evacuate civilians, said the statement.

Putin outlined his assessments of the ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations on a possible settlement of the crisis, it said.

- - - -

The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday has extended the current martial law for another 30 days from March 26, Yaroslav Zheleznyak,a lawmaker, said on Telegram.

The legislation to extend the martial law, which was submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was supported by 343 lawmakers out of 345 present in the parliament, Zheleznyak said.

Kiev imposed the martial law after Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on Feb. 24.

- - - -

Russia will table its own draft Security Council resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine after France and Mexico announced their intention to move their draft to the General Assembly, said the Russian UN ambassador on Tuesday.

France and Mexico, which were working on a draft resolution on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine for adoption at the Security Council, announced on Monday that they would move to the General Assembly for action.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)