Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian, Russian delegations resume peace talks

Xinhua) 09:06, March 16, 2022

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The Russia-Ukraine conflict continues on Tuesday as relevant parties are working to broker a peaceful solution. Following are the latest developments of the situation:

Ukrainian and Russian delegations resumed peace talks on Tuesday, local media outlet Ukrayinska Pravda reported, citing David Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation.

"The talks are already underway," Arakhamia said without giving further details.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations started the fourth round of their talks via video link on Monday.

Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, also a member of the delegation, said the two sides took a technical pause in the negotiations until Tuesday for "additional work in the working subgroups and clarification of individual definitions."

- - - -

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has submitted a bill to the parliament, proposing the extension of the current martial law in Ukraine, the Ukrainian government-run Ukrinform news agency reported Tuesday.

If the lawmakers pass the bill, the martial law in Ukraine will be extended for another 30 days starting from March 26.

Ukraine imposed the martial law after Russia started a special military operation on Feb. 24.

- - - -

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday said his country has to maintain close ties with both Kiev and Moscow.

He made the remarks while responding to a question as to whether Turkey will comply with international sanctions against Russia at a joint press conference here with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Turkey has to maintain friendship with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdogan said, adding "as for the sanctions issue, we did what was necessary so far within the framework of UN rules."

For his part, Scholz said Turkey and Germany have common concerns regarding the Ukraine crisis and agree on the necessity for a ceasefire.

