China urges U.S. to take concrete actions to ease situation in Ukraine

Xinhua) 08:09, March 16, 2022

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Tuesday urged the United States to make tangible efforts to ease the situation in Ukraine.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a daily press briefing in response to a question on recent allegations reportedly made by an unnamed U.S. official on relations between Russia and China with regard to the Ukraine crisis.

According to media reports, the official said the U.S. government has notified NATO and certain Asian allies that Russia has requested military and economic assistance from China, and that China agreed but would deny it publicly.

Noting that Russia has denied asking China for military assistance, Zhao said that the United States creates and spreads disinformation from time to time, and such actions are unprofessional, unethical and irresponsible.

"Their practices will only cause the United States to be further discredited in the world," he said.

The United States should deeply reflect on the role it has played in the development of the Ukraine crisis and make tangible efforts to ease the situation in Ukraine, Zhao added.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)