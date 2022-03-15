Home>>
150,000 evacuated from Ukraine through humanitarian corridors
(Xinhua) 10:33, March 15, 2022
KIEV, March 14 (Xinhua) -- Some 150,000 people have been evacuated from conflict zones in Ukraine to safe places through humanitarian corridors so far, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Monday.
People are still exposed to dangers along humanitarian corridors, Vereshchuk said at a news briefing.
After rounds of negotiations, Ukraine and Russia agreed to set up humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians.
According to reports by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency on Monday, Deputy Head of Ukraine's Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said Ukraine has established 26 humanitarian corridors in six regions to evacuate civilians.
