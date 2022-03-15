China Red Cross Society provides more humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Xinhua) 08:42, March 15, 2022

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China announced Monday that it has sent a third batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.

The new supplies, including milk powder for children and quilts, left Beijing on Monday and are expected to arrive in Warsaw, Poland, on Monday. They will then be transported to Ukraine.

The first batch of supplies has already arrived in Ukraine and has been distributed by the Ukrainian Red Cross Society to displaced persons most in need.

