Home>>
Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely
(Xinhua) 10:43, March 14, 2022
BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- At 8:50 a.m. on Monday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Prior to Monday, 12 temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have returned to China safely.
(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: Russia, Ukraine to hold online negotiations
- One Ukrainian evacuee dies in Italy after bus accident: media
- External power supply restored at Chernobyl plant, Ukraine tells IAEA
- Russia, Ukraine to hold online negotiations on Monday
- Putin, Macron, Scholz discuss Ukraine crisis over phone
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.