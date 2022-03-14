We Are China

Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely

Xinhua) 10:43, March 14, 2022

BEIJING, March 14 (Xinhua) -- At 8:50 a.m. on Monday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province.

Prior to Monday, 12 temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have returned to China safely.

