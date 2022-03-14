Russia, Ukraine to hold online negotiations on Monday

Xinhua) 08:05, March 14, 2022

Photo taken on March 7, 2022 shows a view of the third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the Belovezhskaya Pushcha. (Belta news agency via Xinhua)

"On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results," Podoliak tweeted.

MOSCOW/KIEV, March 13 (Xinhua) -- Russian and Ukrainian delegations will resume talks on Monday via video link, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.

"Negotiations go non-stop in the format of video conferences. Working groups are constantly functioning. A large number of issues require constant attention. On Monday, March 14, a negotiating session will be held to sum up the preliminary results," Mykhailo Podoliak, advisor to the Head of the President's Office of Ukraine, tweeted on Sunday night.

Ukrainian and Russian delegations have held three rounds of peace talks in-person in Belarus since Feb. 28, though the negotiations ended without a significant breakthrough.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Liang Jun)