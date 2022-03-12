We Are China

Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive safely

Xinhua) 13:11, March 12, 2022

BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- At 9:51 a.m. on Saturday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Prior to today, ten temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have already returned to China safely.

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Bianji)