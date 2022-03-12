Home>>
Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive safely
(Xinhua) 13:11, March 12, 2022
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- At 9:51 a.m. on Saturday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.
Prior to today, ten temporary flights taking Chinese nationals back from Ukraine have already returned to China safely.
