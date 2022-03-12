Home>>
10th temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrive safely
(Xinhua) 10:43, March 12, 2022
Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine board a shuttle bus that will take them to a quarantine hotel upon arriving at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 11, 2022. The tenth temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine returned home safely on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
A Chinese citizen evacuated from Ukraine arrives at Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 11, 2022. The tenth temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine returned home safely on Friday. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)
