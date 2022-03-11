WHO advises Ukraine to destroy high-risk pathogens in labs
GENEVA, March 11 (Xinhua) -- The World Health Organization (WHO) has advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens stored in the country's labs to prevent "any potential spills," the UN agency said on Thursday.
In an emailed response, the WHO told Reuters that it has "strongly recommended the Ministry of Health in Ukraine and other responsible bodies" to destroy those disease-causing pathogens or toxins, but provided no specifics about their kinds.
According to Reuters, Ukraine has public health laboratories working on disease research, and received support from the United States, the European Union and the WHO.
With no reference to biowarfare, the WHO said it encourages all parties to cooperate in "the safe and secure disposal of any pathogens they come across, and to reach out for technical assistance as needed."
Also on Thursday, Dmitry Polyanskiy, first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN, tweeted that the United Nations Security Council would convene on Friday to discuss the United States' alleged military biological research in Ukraine at Russia's request.
Photos
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
- Wild lilies in full bloom as snow melts in Xinjiang
Related Stories
- US tries to refute 'rumors' about its bio-labs in Ukraine, but can we believe it?
- What has US done with bat coronavirus in Ukraine? World deserves explanation
- Facts about Russia-Ukraine conflict: UNSC to discuss U.S. military biological activities in Ukraine
- IMF to downgrade global growth forecast amid Ukraine crisis: IMF chief
- Feature: Lviv Diaries -- Ukrainian farmers lend a helping hand to evacuees amid conflict
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.