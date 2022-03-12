We Are China

Local residents receive humanitarian aid in village of Anadol in Donetsk

Xinhua) 10:44, March 12, 2022

Local residents receive humanitarian aid in the village of Anadol in Donetsk, on March 10, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

A woman distributes bread to residents of the village of Anadol in Donetsk, on March 10, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

Local residents receive humanitarian aid in the village of Anadol in Donetsk, on March 10, 2022. (Photo by Victor/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Peng yukai, Bianji)