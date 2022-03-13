Home>>
China Red Cross Society sends emergency humanitarian aid to Ukraine
(Xinhua) 20:32, March 13, 2022
BEIJING, March 12 (Xinhua) -- The Red Cross Society of China on Saturday announced that it has sent a second batch of emergency humanitarian aid supplies to the Ukrainian Red Cross Society.
The new supplies, including food, sleeping bags and moisture-proof pads, left Beijing on Saturday and are expected to arrive in Budapest at 8 p.m. Beijing time. They will then be transported to Ukraine.
The first batch of such supplies was shipped from Beijing on Wednesday.
