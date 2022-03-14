One Ukrainian evacuee dies in Italy after bus accident: media
ROME, March 13 (Xinhua) -- An accident involving a bus carrying Ukrainian evacuees in Italy left one woman dead on Sunday, according to multiple Italian media reports.
Italian firefighters confirmed the accident, which took place early Sunday near the central Italian town of Forli, southeast of Bologna, but they did not confirm the death.
Multiple media reports said the accident involved one of two buses carrying Ukrainian evacuees in Italy.
A social media post from Italian firefighters said the bus involved in the accident drove off the road and flipped onto its side. Later in the day, officials used two cranes to pull the bus back into the road.
The bus was reportedly carrying around 50 people who fled from Ukraine, including the woman who died after being crushed by the vehicle.
The second of the two buses was not involved in the accident, according to media reports.
