Ukraine seeking ceasefire, troop withdrawal at talks with Russia
Photo taken on March 7, 2022 shows a view of the third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the Belovezhskaya Pushcha. (Belta news agency via Xinhua)
KIEV, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian delegation is seeking a ceasefire and a troop withdrawal during the peace talks with Russia, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, also a member of the delegation, said Monday.
"Our positions remain unchanged: peace, immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of all Russian troops," Podolyak said in a video statement on Twitter.
Ukraine will be ready to talk about any neighborly relations and political settlements with Russia only after the implementation of these positions, Podolyak said.
The fourth round of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was scheduled for Monday via video link.
Photos
- Enchanted winter scenery of Barkol, NW China's Xinjiang in early spring
- Traditional tie-dye products of Buyi ethnic group in Guizhou popular among tourists
- Girls from mountainous areas in Hainan pursue football dreams
- Chinese artist forms elaborate images using whisked tea foam in revival of Song Dynasty’s cultural splendor
Related Stories
- UN chief announces emergency funds for humanitarian aid in Ukraine
- Ukraine, Russia take technical pause in peace talks: Ukrainian negotiator
- Senior Chinese official elaborates on China's position on Ukraine situation
- Oil prices fall as traders monitor Russia-Ukraine conflict
- Euro area fiscal policy to remain "agile and flexible" amidst Russia-Ukraine conflict
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.