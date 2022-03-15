Ukraine seeking ceasefire, troop withdrawal at talks with Russia

Xinhua) 08:59, March 15, 2022

Photo taken on March 7, 2022 shows a view of the third round of talks between Russian and Ukrainian delegations at the Belovezhskaya Pushcha. (Belta news agency via Xinhua)

KIEV, March 14 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian delegation is seeking a ceasefire and a troop withdrawal during the peace talks with Russia, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak, also a member of the delegation, said Monday.

"Our positions remain unchanged: peace, immediate ceasefire, withdrawal of all Russian troops," Podolyak said in a video statement on Twitter.

Ukraine will be ready to talk about any neighborly relations and political settlements with Russia only after the implementation of these positions, Podolyak said.

The fourth round of negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations was scheduled for Monday via video link.

