Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely
(Xinhua) 11:19, March 15, 2022
BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- At 10:24 a.m. on Tuesday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.
This is the 14th temporary flight that has taken Chinese nationals back from Ukraine safely.
