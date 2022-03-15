We Are China

Another flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrives safely

Xinhua) 11:19, March 15, 2022

BEIJING, March 15 (Xinhua) -- At 10:24 a.m. on Tuesday, a temporary flight carrying Chinese citizens evacuated from Ukraine arrived in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province.

This is the 14th temporary flight that has taken Chinese nationals back from Ukraine safely.

