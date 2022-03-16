Home>>
Putin, EU leader discuss Ukraine over phone: Kremlin
(Xinhua) 08:55, March 16, 2022
MOSCOW, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin and European Council President Charles Michel discussed the Ukrainian situation during a phone conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said in a statement.
The leaders exchanged views on Russia's special military operation in Ukraine and measures to evacuate civilians, said the statement.
Putin outlined his assessments of the ongoing negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations on a possible settlement of the crisis, it said.
