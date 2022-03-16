NATO "open door" policy not works for Ukraine: Zelensky
KIEV, March 15 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) "open door" policy had not worked for Ukraine, the Ukrainian UNIAN news agency reported.
"For years we've heard about 'open doors,' but now we are hearing that we can't enter those doors, and we have to admit it. I am glad that our people are beginning to understand this and rely on themselves and on our partners who help us," Zelensky was quoted as saying.
Zelensky once again urged NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine in the wake of the conflict with Russia, but noted that the likelihood of a positive decision of the alliance remains low.
Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on Feb. 24.
Photos
Related Stories
- Putin, EU leader discuss Ukraine over phone: Kremlin
- Turkish FM leaves for Russia, Ukraine amid efforts for ceasefire: president
- Ukraine, Russia to continue peace talks on Wednesday: Ukrainian negotiator
- China urges U.S. to take concrete actions to ease situation in Ukraine
- Britain's economic confidence falters due to Ukraine crisis
Copyright © 2022 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.