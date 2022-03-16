Home>>
Ukrainian parliament extends martial law till April 25
(Xinhua) 09:01, March 16, 2022
KIEV, March 15 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday has extended the current martial law for another 30 days from March 26, Yaroslav Zheleznyak,a lawmaker, said on Telegram.
The legislation to extend the martial law, which was submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, was supported by 343 lawmakers out of 345 present in the parliament, Zheleznyak said.
Kiev imposed the martial law after Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on Feb. 24.
