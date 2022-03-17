Zelensky asks U.S. to "do more" to help Ukraine

Xinhua) 08:35, March 17, 2022

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Xinhua) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday asked the United States to "do more" to help Ukraine defend itself against the ongoing military operation by Russia.

In a speech delivered via videoconference to the U.S. Congress, he also asked the United States to champion the establishment of a no-fly zone over Ukraine, or, alternatively, to provide fighter jets to his country, requests that have both been rejected by the U.S. administration thus far.

Zelensky also called on the United States to double down on sanctions against Russia, including asking all American companies to end their business associations with Russia and punishing all Russian politicians "who remain in their offices and do not cut ties with those who are against Ukraine."

